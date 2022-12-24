Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

