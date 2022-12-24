McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.30.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.