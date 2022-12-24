Metadium (META) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Metadium (META) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Metadium has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $35.02 million and approximately $487,716.18 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002530 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.37 or 0.05075972 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501285 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.08 or 0.29701379 BTC.
Metadium Coin Profile
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
