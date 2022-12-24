Metal (MTL) Trading 14.7% Higher This Week

Metal (MTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004247 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $21.43 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007544 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.29 or 0.05089973 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499072 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.