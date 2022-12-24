Meter Governance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $321,656.34 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $321,656.34 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00011524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001007 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,562,597 coins and its circulating supply is 16,781,364 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

