Metis (MTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,663.35

Metis (MTS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $124,663.35 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.92 or 0.05046267 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00498987 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.53 or 0.29565204 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

