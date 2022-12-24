Metis (MTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $124,663.35

Metis (MTS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $124,663.35 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.
Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
