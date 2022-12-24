MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $73.32 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $16.65 or 0.00098827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014446 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00228087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.56873517 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,428,312.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

