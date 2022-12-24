Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $193.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after buying an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after buying an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $156.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

