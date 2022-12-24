Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of MBCN opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $162.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.56. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 29.67%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Featured Articles

