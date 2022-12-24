Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $81.77 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

