Mill Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NIKE to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Activity

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.