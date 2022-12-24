Mill Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

