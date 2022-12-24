Millennium Sapphire Price Tops $0.44 (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $92,071.40 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $849.93 or 0.05047864 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.92 or 0.29582464 BTC.

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

