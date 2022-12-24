MinePlex (PLEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.35 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $38.35 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007570 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $885.45 or 0.05258357 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00500299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,462,214 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

