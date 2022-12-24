MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2024 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

