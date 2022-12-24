Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading Up 1.3%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 135.50 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.63). Approximately 309,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 152,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.75 ($1.61).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.83. The stock has a market cap of £143.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,665.00.

About Mobius Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.