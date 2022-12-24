MOBOX Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $3.67 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MOBOX has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $855.37 or 0.05075972 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00501285 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.08 or 0.29701379 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,244,457 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

