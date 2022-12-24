monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.94 and last traded at $109.00. 11,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 449,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,834,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 900.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.