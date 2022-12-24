monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.94 and last traded at $109.00. 11,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 449,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.
monday.com Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.