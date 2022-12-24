Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $190.99

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 190.99 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 192.50 ($2.34). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 190.60 ($2.32), with a volume of 252,523 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($2.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.67) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.13).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,719.09.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone bought 21,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,639.03).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

