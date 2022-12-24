Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.91

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $11.01. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 69,372 shares.

Monument Circle Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Monument Circle Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 29.5% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monument Circle Acquisition Company Profile

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

