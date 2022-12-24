Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 1,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek - Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek - Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.