Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

