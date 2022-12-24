Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 135,471 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Intellicheck worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDN. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.