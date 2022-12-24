MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €12.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

MorphoSys Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MOR stock opened at €12.10 ($12.87) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.17. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €36.02 ($38.32). The company has a market capitalization of $413.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

