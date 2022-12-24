MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $527.40.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $463.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.97. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $623.16. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.09.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
