Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) were up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 238,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 448,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.52.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
