My Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

My Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.33 and its 200 day moving average is $358.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

