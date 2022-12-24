My Personal CFO LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 14,616,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,313,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

