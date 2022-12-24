My Personal CFO LLC Sells 6,437 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,373,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,671,140. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

