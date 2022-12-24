My Personal CFO LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,673. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

