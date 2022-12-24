Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $13.37. Neovasc shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 31,070 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Neovasc Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.
Neovasc Company Profile
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.