Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.71

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $13.37. Neovasc shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 31,070 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

