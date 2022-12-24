Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

