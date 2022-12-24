Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.59.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
