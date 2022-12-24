NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

NetApp Trading Up 0.1 %

NetApp stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

