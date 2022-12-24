Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294.80 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.57). Approximately 322,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 992,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.40 ($3.54).

NETW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.49) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.47) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 447 ($5.43).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 321.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

