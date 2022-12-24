Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $552.43. 1,376,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.62 and its 200-day moving average is $505.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

