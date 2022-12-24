Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 4,526 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after purchasing an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.27. 2,966,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,951. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -286.35, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

