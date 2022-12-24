Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after buying an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.49. 2,933,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.88.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

