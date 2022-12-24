Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

