Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 3,875 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.60. 361,425 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

