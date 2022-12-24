Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 1,137 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $75.49. 2,933,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,485. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

