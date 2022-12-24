Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 17,444 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.16. 320,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.