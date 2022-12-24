Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 2,047 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

