Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 4,095 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of IBTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 828,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

