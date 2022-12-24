Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ OVID remained flat at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,550. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

