Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $328,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

TOTL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,545. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

