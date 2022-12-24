NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.72

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.72 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 75.60 ($0.92). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.92), with a volume of 163,479 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised NewRiver REIT to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £241.95 million and a PE ratio of 867.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.22%.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman acquired 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.50 ($24,158.77).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

