NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.72

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.72 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 75.60 ($0.92). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.10 ($0.92), with a volume of 163,479 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRR shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised NewRiver REIT to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
NewRiver REIT Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of £241.95 million and a PE ratio of 867.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.57.
NewRiver REIT Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman acquired 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.50 ($24,158.77).
About NewRiver REIT
NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
