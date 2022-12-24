NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at NextGen Healthcare

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,788 shares of company stock worth $2,246,225. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $450,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 58.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 53,514 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 20.0% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $3,137,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.