Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.26). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.26), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.
Northern Investors Stock Up 7,983.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
