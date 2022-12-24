NuCypher 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $724,389.15 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. NuCypher has a market cap of $64.45 million and approximately $724,389.15 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

