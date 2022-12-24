NuCypher Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.25 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000543 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $64.25 million and approximately $672,124.70 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

